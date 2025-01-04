HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) vs. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Critical Contrast

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 5 14 2 2.77 HRsoft 0 0 0 0 0.00

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $116.85, suggesting a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Akamai Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than HRsoft.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.97 billion 3.54 $547.63 million $3.38 27.68 HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 13.27% 14.63% 6.85% HRsoft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats HRsoft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

