Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $5.49 Average PT from Brokerages

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE HPP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.27. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

In other news, CEO Victor J. Coleman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,202.03. The trade was a 12.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

