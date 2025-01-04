Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Timothy S. Huval Sells 3,703 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.60. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $471.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

