Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Humana were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $471.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.60.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.