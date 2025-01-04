Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.21.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $156.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

