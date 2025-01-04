Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $3.00. Hysan Development shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 824 shares traded.
Hysan Development Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08.
Hysan Development Company Profile
Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.
