Immunocore Appoints Travis Coy as Executive Vice President and CFOImmunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) recently announced a significant change in its executive team. Travis Coy has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Off

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

