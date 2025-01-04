Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.31 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 389 ($4.83). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.83), with a volume of 652,014 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £976.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9,725.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impax Environmental Markets

In related news, insider Guy Walker bought 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £20,003.62 ($24,849.22). Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

