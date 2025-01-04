Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Hold

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.90.
View Our Latest Research Report on IMO
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Insider Activity at Imperial Oil
In related news, Director Bradley William Corson purchased 4,800 shares of Imperial Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$97.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$467,713.92. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Oil
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.