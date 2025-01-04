Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,429.25. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AdvanSix Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $33.00.
AdvanSix Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASIX
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AdvanSix
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.