Insider Selling: AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,429.25. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AdvanSix Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AdvanSix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

