Insider Selling: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director M. Scott Ratushny sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.73, for a total value of C$16,825.00.

M. Scott Ratushny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, M. Scott Ratushny acquired 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.12 per share, with a total value of C$61,160.00.

TSE:CJ opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.60. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.98 and a one year high of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CJ. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

