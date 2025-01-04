Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at $280,613,187.30. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $359.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

