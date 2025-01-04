Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $1,622,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,977,030.40. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $340.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.99. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $378.48. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 164.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.90.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

