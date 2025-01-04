Insider Selling: Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Chairman Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Assaf Wand sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $318,745.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 511,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,390.28. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hippo Stock Up 4.5 %

HIPO opened at $26.80 on Friday. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $652.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Hippo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hippo

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.