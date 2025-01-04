Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 28,985 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 28,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $1,120,849.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,874.36. The trade was a 29.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, John Sheldon Peters sold 1,790 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $81,445.00.

LMND stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 43.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lemonade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter worth $14,181,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,571,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

