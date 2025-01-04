Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 272 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $346,216.70. This represents a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $147,285.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.95 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.1% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11,740.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBIX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

