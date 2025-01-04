Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Sells 6,209 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.60, for a total value of C$196,204.40.
Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 2,900 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,272.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 6,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.98 per share, with a total value of C$167,884.20.
NOA stock opened at C$31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$840.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.80. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$22.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upgraded North American Construction Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.63.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
