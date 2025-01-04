Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,804. This represents a 10.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,200 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.67, for a total transaction of $586,954.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,792 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $458,436.80.

Pegasystems Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $97.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 141,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 49,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,503,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.