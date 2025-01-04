Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells 8,279 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $373,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,564.48. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

PTCT stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.