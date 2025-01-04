Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells 1,378 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $86.25 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $95.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.