Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. Intapp has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $309,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,533.60. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at $34,828,057.08. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 409,624 shares of company stock worth $24,909,164. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 28.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after buying an additional 100,982 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 9.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after buying an additional 95,035 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

