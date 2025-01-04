International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.65.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $222.65 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $157.88 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $24,761,000. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

