Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.79 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 6729337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUNR. B. Riley increased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

In other Intuitive Machines news, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $675,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,109. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $64,128,992.80. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,704 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,498 in the last three months. 73.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the second quarter worth about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

