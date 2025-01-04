Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

INUV stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.20. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Inuvo worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

