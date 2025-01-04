Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and traded as low as $21.07. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 141,330 shares.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.