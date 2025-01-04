Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and traded as low as $21.07. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 141,330 shares.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 98,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

