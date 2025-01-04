Investors Buy High Volume of Uber Technologies Call Options (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 160,217 call options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 116,434 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,302,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

UBER opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.