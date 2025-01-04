Investors Purchase High Volume of WiMi Hologram Cloud Call Options (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,295 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,244 call options.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter worth $45,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,512 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

