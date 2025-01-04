Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nano-X Imaging Call Options (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 11,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 257% compared to the average daily volume of 3,171 call options.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 4.3 %

NNOX stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.02. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nano-X Imaging from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

