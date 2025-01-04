Investors Purchase Large Volume of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,999 call options.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.02.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.
