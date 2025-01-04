Investors Purchase Large Volume of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,999 call options.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH Free Report ) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

