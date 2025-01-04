IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.71. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 58,312 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IRIDEX
IRIDEX Stock Performance
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRIDEX
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Insiders Are Selling, But These 3 Stocks Are Must-Buys
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rivian Defies Doubters: Delivery Triumph Fuels Stock Surge
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Hindenburg Short Report Slams Carvana Over Alleged ‘Grift’
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.