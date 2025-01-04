IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.71. IRIDEX shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 58,312 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

