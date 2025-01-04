iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 877196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 283.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 592,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 438,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.