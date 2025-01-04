iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.08 and traded as low as $66.81. iShares MSCI Japan ETF shares last traded at $67.28, with a volume of 3,699,897 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $920,000.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

