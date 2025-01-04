iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading 1.3% Higher – What’s Next?

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.20 and last traded at C$15.16. 374,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 291,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.97.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.