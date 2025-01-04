iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 82,630 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 274% compared to the average volume of 22,091 put options.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $93.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 140.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 241,586 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,771,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after buying an additional 100,711 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.