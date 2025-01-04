Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and traded as high as $14.50. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 120,560 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

