Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 324177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Trading Down 1.6 %

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,304 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,899,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,930,000 after acquiring an additional 346,390 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 178,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 16.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,685,000.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.