ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and traded as high as $100.37. ITOCHU shares last traded at $99.79, with a volume of 29,983 shares trading hands.

ITOCHU Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITOCHU stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

