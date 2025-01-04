J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $37,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,664.94. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $36,520.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $36,190.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00.

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $37,780.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

SMC stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $404.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.39. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $40.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Midstream Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

