Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Andrew Hollman Meyer Sells 13,334 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $731,769.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,788.32. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Janux Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $71.71.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on JANX. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
See Also
