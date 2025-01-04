Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Insider Andrew Hollman Meyer Sells 13,334 Shares

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $731,769.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,788.32. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on JANX. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

