Jaume Pons Sells 10,796 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 10,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $17,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,714 shares in the company, valued at $917,528.12. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 16.0 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

