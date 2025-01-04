JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.34 ($15.81) and last traded at €15.32 ($15.79). 126,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.16 ($15.63).

JCDecaux Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.70.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

