Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s current price.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 115.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

