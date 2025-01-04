Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Stock Price

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

