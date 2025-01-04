Jefferies Financial Group Increases Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 584.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

