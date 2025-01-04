Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target to $31.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 436.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 36,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.