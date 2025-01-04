Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and traded as low as $19.47. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

