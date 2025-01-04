JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.33 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 71.80 ($0.89). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.90), with a volume of 629,359 shares trading hands.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £489.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,700.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 87.50.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

