Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 29006756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $33,632.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 27,898 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $153,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,771.50. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,111 shares of company stock worth $674,055 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 68.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,441,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after buying an additional 1,807,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,372,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,144,000 after acquiring an additional 812,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,390,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 670,852 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 435,069 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

