John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $16.67 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
