John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %
HPS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.25.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
