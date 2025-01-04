John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

HPS opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

See Also

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.